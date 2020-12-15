Be patient, goodies will come, Makinde tells angry Oyo PDP members

Just over 48 hours after the report of the Dr Saka Balogun-led reconciliation committee got into the public space, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for patience from leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are still angry that they are yet to get the goodies they expect from him and his government.

The final report of the Elders Steering Committee of the PDP in Oyo State had revealed grievances of party members against Makinde focusing on being sidelined and not compensated for their efforts in ensuring victory of Makinde at the 2019 governorship poll.

Makinde, who preached the message of patience during the swearing in of Mr Lawal Ayansiju as the state commissioner, on Tuesday, assured of satisfying the desires of his party members as soon as the opportunities open up.

He said: “I will like to seize this opportunity to tell some of our people who are still angry because the goodies have not gotten to them that patience is the watchword.

“You will get them; you will keep moving. Surely, as opportunities present themselves, we will bring the people on board.”

The event held at governor’s office saw Makinde announce that the newly sworn-in Lawal Ayansiju is to serve as Commissioner for Establishment and Training.

He consequently moved Professor Dahud Sangodoyin, who previously held the portfolio, to the Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport ministry.

The position of Commissioner of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport had been left vacant since Makinde sacked Professor Raphael Afonja on August 10.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

Be patient, goodies will come, Makinde tells angry Oyo PDP members

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Be patient, goodies will come, Makinde tells angry Oyo PDP members