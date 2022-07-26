Oluwo charges FG to regulate operation of okada riders instead of ban

A first-class traditional ruler and Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has admonished the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind the proposed ban of Okada service nationwide.

Th traditional ruler however suggested that, “instead of banning okada riders, I will strongly advise the government to regulate the operation of Okada riders to fish out the bad eggs among them. If their activities are well managed and controlled, the executives of the Okada riders associations will coordinate themselves and report criminals among them”

He described the proposed ban as anti masses that could amount to putting salt to injury. Oba Akanbi urged the government to device digital regulation of Okada services nationwide and not an outright ban.

Oba Akanbi disclosed the ban will heighten the unemployment plaguing the country as he called for a rethink.

He advised Okada service should be controlled for effective identification and monitoring of genuine members for easy disclosure of criminals using the service to constitute a threat to our security.

The monarch in a statement by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Tuesday, further enjoined Okada riders to conduct themselves orderly with proper means of identification. “Doing such assist the security operatives in checkmating insecurity and fish out criminals using Okada to perpetrate evil.

“The security status of Nigeria is fragile. In checkmating the menace, the effect of every decision must be properly examined. The unemployment plaguing Nigeria will add salt to the security injury should the government ban Okada service.

“One of the major factors leading to the insecurity is unemployment. Many graduates resorted to Okada riding to protect their integrity because they don’t want to engage in social vices. We can’t judge everyone because of a few criminals. Banning Okada service will worsen our security architecture.

“Banning of Okada service will lead to commuters mobility hardship. Of what easiness will it be for workers living in remote areas?” Oluwo queried

“I further enjoin all Nigerians to be Chief security officers of their respective environment. This is one of the most difficult times in the history of the nation. Let’s be security vigilant. We will get over it if we are decided to,” he submitted.

