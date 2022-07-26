150 women groups petition Sanwo-Olu for suspending abortion guidelines

By Segun Kasali - Lagos 
Women rights and civil society organizations have petitioned the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the suspension of abortion guidelines in the state.

The executive director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lagos, described the suspension of the guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications, an infringement of women’s right.
WARD-C ED, alongside 150 women rights and civil society organisations signed petition calling Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the suspension on the guidelines on safe abortion.

 

They noted that the signed document, reduced maternal mortality, and also give women improved healthcare services, among other benefits.
Recall, that the Lagos state government which had on June presented and launched the guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications, to set guidelines on safe abortion within the ambit of the criminal law of the state, placed suspension on the document on July 8, due to agitations from alleged cultural and religious bodies.
Meanwhile, Dr. Akiyode-Afolabi alongside the civil society groups reiterated that stance on the suspension through a resolution.
”We therefore call on the Lagos state government to immediately lift the suspension in the guidelines.
“We believe the state government is being blackmailed sentiments;


”Women have a right to their bodily integrity and to life.
“What the guidelines is pushing for, is to save women from preventable deaths.
“The ban on guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indicators should be lifted immediately. ” the groups unanimously called.

