Olubadan’s coronation: ‘Classless, unbefitting lyrics,’ Ogun monarch blasts Taye Currency 

The Olu of Kemta Orile in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, has criticised Fuji musician Taye Akande Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, for what he described as “classless and unbefitting lyrics” during the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Friday.

Tribune Online reports that a viral video showed the singer rendering a line in Yoruba, “Were la fi n wo were,” which translates to “we cure madness with madness.”

In a statement on Saturday, Oba Tejuosho said the musician failed to accord the coronation its due respect, describing his lyrics as careless and unbefitting of the sacred ceremony.

He noted that the coronation of Oba Ladoja, which drew top dignitaries including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a moment for dignity and cultural pride, not ridicule.

According to him, “The throne of our ancestors is not a stage for mockery, nor the coronation of a great monarch a subject for careless entertainment.

“Kingship is sacred, adorned with honor and guarded by tradition. It demands reverence, dignity, honor, class and the utmost respect from all who stand in its presence.

“Listening to the musician (Taye Currency), who was invited to render music before the Crown, as a matter of fact before the entire world, to serenade the audience and sing in a way to express admiration, singing songs like (were lafi n wo were) We use madness to cure madness.

“Such lyrics were classless and unbefitting of such occasions, it is insulting to the sacredness of the gathering.”

Oba Tejuosho added that figures like King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, or Wasiu Ayinde would have better represented the dignity of the occasion, while more suitable local artistes could also have been invited.

“No wonder people invest so huge in having the likes of King Sunny Ade, Commander Ebenezer Obey or Alh Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 d ultimate) at the band stand to duly represent and promote their images.

“And if Oyo State had wanted to promote their own, the likes of Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde (Merenge) and other calm artistes would have been an appropriate selection for an event like this.”

