Reps move to resolve Dangote, NUPENG face-off, crude oil supply to local refineries

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to amicably resolving the lingering crisis between the Dangote Group and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of a high-level three-day retreat held in Lagos State.

He also disclosed that the Committee would leave no stone unturned in its inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the OVH/NNPCL acquisition, the challenges faced by refinery owners in accessing crude supply, the issue of premium pricing, and the state of the refineries before and after the shutdown.

According to him, the three-day retreat was held in preparation for the commencement of a full-scale investigation into the NNPCL’s acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets and refinery upgrade. This is in line with the resolution passed by the House to reinvestigate the matter after the first report was rejected.

The retreat was attended by federal lawmakers, industry stakeholders, union representatives, and regulatory bodies, who gathered to address mounting concerns over alleged monopolistic practices, substandard petroleum products, and the marginalization of key players in the sector.

In his remarks, Hon. Ugochinyere explained that the forthcoming investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out by the former Committee.

ALSO READ: Microsoft cuts cloud services to Israeli military over Palestinian surveillance concerns

He emphasized the Committee’s commitment to “delivering real reforms that will ensure efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness across the board,” adding that the retreat marked a turning point in legislative oversight of the sector.

He stated that, as the investigation commences, the general public is invited to make inputs before the lawmakers present their recommendations on the floor of the House.

He urged individuals with relevant information and submissions to forward them to the Clerk of the House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

He further explained that one of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents. However, the Committee has resolved to proceed with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

The Committee also vowed to mediate between the Dangote Group and NUPENG to prevent further escalation and ensure fair representation of all stakeholders. Reports from the sub-committees are expected in the coming weeks and will form the basis for potential legislative interventions.

The lawmakers also commended the leadership of the NMDPRA led by Alhaji Farouk, the Dangote Refinery led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, modular refinery owners, and other key stakeholders for their massive efforts and investments aimed at building a productive downstream sector that guarantees energy security for Nigeria.

Hon. Ugochinyere expressed optimism that the outcome of the retreat would reshape the downstream petroleum landscape and restore confidence in regulatory governance as Nigeria navigates its energy transition and economic recovery.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE