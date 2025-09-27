8 key facts about Oba Rashidi Ladoja, new Olubadan of Ibadanland

Former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has officially been installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, marking a historic moment in the traditional and political history of Nigeria’s largest indigenous city.

Tribune Online reports that Oba Ladoja, who emerged from the Civil Line of the chieftaincy ladder in the ancient city, was confirmed as the 44th Olubadan following the demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin in July.

Here are eight key things to know about the newly crowned monarch:

1. A Governor Turned King

Oba Ladoja served as the Governor of Oyo State between 2003 and 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His administration was notable for political turbulence, including an impeachment that was later overturned by the courts.

2. An Elder Statesman Ascends the Throne

Born on September 25, 1944, Oba Ladoja became Olubadan at the age of 81, bringing decades of political and leadership experience to the stool.

3. A Scholar with Global Exposure

He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Liège in Belgium and is fluent in several languages, including French.

4. A Successful Businessman

Before politics, he worked with multinational firms such as Total Nigeria and later built a thriving private business in oil, gas, and shipping.

5. A 32-Year Journey Through the Chieftaincy Ladder

Oba Ladoja’s rise to the throne followed the traditional Ibadan rotational succession. Over three decades, he held several titles, including Mogaji, Jagun Olubadan, Osi Olubadan, and Otun Olubadan, from where he ascended the throne as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

6. A Defender of Tradition

He was a strong critic of the controversial 2017 chieftaincy review under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, which sought to elevate several Ibadan chiefs to “kings.” Ladoja went to court and successfully defended the integrity of the Ibadan traditional system.

Ladoja later accepted the beaded crown in August 2024, putting an end to the long-term for the soul of the Ibadan Obaship system. Even when issues and controversies reach fever pitch in Ibadan, Ladoja said Ibadan people would always find a way to resolve their chieftaincy issues without external interference.

Ladoja said, “Ibadan can arrange its chieftaincy. If people think Ibadan will burn, Ibadan will boil, they lie, that is only because we are yet to meet behind closed doors.”

7. Respected for His Calm and Diplomacy

Known for his bridge-building ability, the new Olubadan is regarded as a stabilising figure in both Ibadanland and Oyo State politics.

8. Successor to Oba Olakulehin

He succeeded the late Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, who reigned as the 43rd Olubadan until his passing on July 7, 2025, at the age of 90 years.