Okei-Odumakin calls for Inibehe Effiong‘s release

President, Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has called on relevant authorities for the immediate release of a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

Recall that on July 27, Effiong was sent to prison by Ekaette Obot, chief judge of Akwa Ibom, after the lawyer reportedly protested against the presence of armed policemen in court.

The human rights lawyer was in court to defend Leo Ekpenyong, a lawyer, in a libel suit filed by Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom.

In a statement ‘The Travail of Inibehe Effiong & our frequently tragic judicial process’ issued to newsmen on Sunday, Okei-Odumakin stated that a clean court process should commence to effect lawful measures on whoever is/are responsible for this national embarrassment and disrepute.

She noted that eyes should not be closed to the brazen disregard for human dignity and rights in 2023 Nigeria.

Okei-Odumakin explained that people have fought, bled, suffered detention and died so that it would stop.

“While we await the truth or denial of these reports, we call on all the authorities relevant to this eyesore to save the day by effecting the immediate release of Barrister Inibehe Effiong, after which a clean court process should commence to effect lawful measures on whoever is/are responsible for this national embarrassment and disrepute.

“We should not close our eyes to this brazen disregard for human dignity and rights in 2023 Nigeria.

“People have fought, bled, suffered detention and died so that this would stop. It must stop,” the activist said.