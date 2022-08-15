FG decries rejection of corps members by employers

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday decried the rate of rejection by some employers in the country.

This was even as it stressed the need for corps members to be given enabling environments in their place of primary assignments to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Chairman, National National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta stated this when the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He said the greatest disservice to any corps member is rejection.

Nta however appealed to State Governments to provide conducive Orientation Camps with modern facilities to train Corps Members who are deployed to their States in vocational skills that would make them employers of labour.

“Going towards the 2023 budget, all MDAs should be required to state in their budget what they are going to provide for NYSC so that it is statutory and the country can plan with that,” the Chairman advised.

He also condemned the under-utilization of Corps Members, adding that all employers of labour should adhere strictly to the posting policy of NYSC, which covers education, health, and infrastructure among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Chairman also described NYSC as one of the institutions that have continuously helped in uniting the nation through the deployment of Corps Members to the nooks and crannies of the country.

In his remarks, the NYSC DG thanked Nta and his team for assisting the Scheme especially in terms of the upward review of Corps Members’ monthly allowances.

He stressed the need for every stakeholder to nurture the youths very well and prepare them for higher responsibilities as good leaders.

He also promised a stronger collaboration between NYSC and the commission.

“The NYSC is a bridge between the youths and the larger society. We thank you most sincerely for what you have done,” General Fadah said.