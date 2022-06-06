Ohanaeze opposes Lawan as consensus candidate

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has opposed Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the APC consensus candidate.

According to Ohanaeze, Lawan lacks the national acceptance and electoral integrity to defeat PDP’s candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s candidate Mr Peter Obi.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Isiguzoro then noted that the choice of Lawan as a presidential candidate will be APC’s disastrous exit from power.

“The announcement of the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu that Senator Ahmad Lawan is the APC consensus candidate for 2023 depicts immaturity and is a game over for the ruling party to retain power at the centre, as this miscalculation will backfire on the ruling party’s chances to win 2023 election and we call on President Buhari to caution the party National Chairman, Sen. Adamu, who appears to be biased and compromised by hawks in the party.”

“We salute the courageous stance of APC Northern Governors to reject the APC National Chairman’s choice for consensus as those pushing for the choice Ahmad Lawan are oblivion to the fact that a political tsunami is sweeping across the country with the resurrection of the third force in Labour Party, Atiku and Lawan will lose the presidential election against a united front of Nigerians and Southerners behind the third force.”





