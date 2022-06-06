Ohanaeze opposes Lawan as consensus candidate

Latest News
By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
Ohanaeze opposes Lawan, Senate President Lawan, Lawan announces Kalu Fani-Kayode, Ignore vote buyers, Lawan halts campaign in honour of farmers killed by terrorists, National Assembly determined to support, Senate President directs Multichoice to reverse tariffs, APC has done well , No court can stop NASS from amending Electoral Act, Buhari administration will take foreign loans , APC needs performing governor , FG will continue to engage in borrowing, Let's keep faith in Nigeria, report on constitution review, breaks many jinxes in lawmaking, Erring oil companies must be penalized for negligence, Lawan gives Appropriations Committee, Senate gives MDAs, 2022 Budget: Our deficit too high, Nigeria’s security challenges beyond FG, Diaspora voting is our wish, tell Buhari not to borrow, $10m bribe to pass PIA, E-transmission, Gaya's Committee's report not final, NASS will support delineation, scores Parliament high on economy, We are tired , Justify investment in security, collaboration among security agencies, PIB Electoral Act amendment , Expect electoral offences commission , PIB NASS Senate president, Lawan, senate, stamp tax, NALDA, Back to farm initiative, interstate, lockdown, Lawan, killings, Attack on Senate, marriage, wedding, Senate President meets Security Chiefs
Ahmed Lawan

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has opposed Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the APC consensus candidate.

According to Ohanaeze, Lawan lacks the national acceptance and electoral integrity to defeat PDP’s candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s candidate Mr Peter Obi.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Isiguzoro then noted that the choice of Lawan as a presidential candidate will be APC’s disastrous exit from power.

“The announcement of the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu that Senator Ahmad Lawan is the APC consensus candidate for 2023 depicts immaturity and is a game over for the ruling party to retain power at the centre, as this miscalculation will backfire on the ruling party’s chances to win 2023 election and we call on President Buhari to caution the party National Chairman,  Sen. Adamu, who appears to be biased and compromised by hawks in the party.”

“We salute the courageous stance of APC Northern Governors to reject the APC National Chairman’s choice for consensus as those pushing for the choice Ahmad Lawan are oblivion to the fact that a political tsunami is sweeping across the country with the resurrection of the third force in Labour Party, Atiku and Lawan will lose the presidential election against a united front of Nigerians and Southerners behind the third force.”


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ohanaeze opposes Lawan  Ohanaeze opposes Lawan

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ohanaeze opposes Lawan  Ohanaeze opposes Lawan

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

(JUST IN) PDP Reps primary rerun: Banky W wins

Latest News

Onyeagocha’s chief driver, four others die mysteriously in Imo

Latest News

Blasphemy: FCT Police arrest 15 suspects over murder of Usman in Abuja

Latest News

NAHCON commences 2022 Hajj operations, despatches advance team to Saudi Arabia

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More