(JUST IN) PDP Reps primary rerun: Banky W wins
Popular singer, Banky W, has won the House of Representatives primary rerun on the platform on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Bank W whose real name is Bankole Wellington, was declared the winner of the PDP primary rerun for the Eti-Osa constituency polling 24 votes out of 29 votes cast by delegates in Lagos on Monday.
His opponent, Mr Sam Aiboni, polled five votes.
Two weeks ago, he was earlier declared winner in the primary. However, there was controversy as the result slip showed his fellow contestant, Aiboni, as the winner. This led to the rerun held today.
Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.