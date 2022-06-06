(JUST IN) PDP Reps primary rerun: Banky W wins

By Paul Omorogbe
Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W, has won the House of Representatives primary rerun on the platform on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bank W whose real name is Bankole Wellington, was declared the winner of the PDP primary rerun for the Eti-Osa constituency polling 24 votes out of 29 votes cast by delegates in Lagos on Monday.

His opponent, Mr Sam Aiboni, polled five votes.

Two weeks ago, he was earlier declared winner in the primary. However, there was controversy as the result slip showed his fellow contestant, Aiboni, as the winner. This led to the rerun held today.

