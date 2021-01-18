Ogun schools comply with COVID-19 guidelines

Both public and privates schools in Ogun, on Monday, resumed for the second term of 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the directive of the Federal Government.

In some of the school visited by Tribune Online, the level of compliance of observing the virus protocols was very high.

There was the provision of handwashing basins with soaps; hand sanitisers and social distancing in sitting arrangements were observed.

Students and teachers were seen with their face masks on to protect themselves against the deadly virus.

At Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, there was strict observance of the safety protocols of coronavirus.

It was the same situation at Premier Grammar School(Senior), Lafenwa, the with students using their face masks before being allowed to enter their classes, while there was no open assembly in compliance with Ogun State govt directive.

To ensure compliance, the state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, led other top officers of the Ministry to monitor the level of compliance in some schools.

The commissioner in an interview with newsmen said the exercise was essential to ascertain that all guidelines and measures put in place by the government are followed to curtail the spread of the virus.

Arigbabu said that schools in the state had been directed to resume back to their normal school hours from 8 am to 2 pm.

He noted that staggering classes could no longer work because of the inability to cover the syllabus.

The Commissioner encouraged school heads and teachers to always set aside a few minutes to sensitise their learners on what to do to avoid the spread of the virus.

Some of the principals of schools visited, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Joseph and Mrs Bada Modupe Oluwakemi of Lisabi Grammar School and Baptist Girls College in Abeokuta, promised to continue to ensure the compliance of the protocols as laid down by the government.

