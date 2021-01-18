Assistant Commissioner of Police bags life imprisonment for buying vehicle from kidnappers

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, has sentenced an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Okubo Aboye, to life imprisonment for buying stolen vehicle from kidnappers in the state.

The court on Monday also sentenced seven other persons, Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe (40), Damilola Obamoyegun (20), Bose Sade Ajayi (30), George Lucky (35), Chukwuma Nnamani (22) and Sunday Ogunleye (45) to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine for kidnapping.

In their testimony, the investigating police officers said the car was tracked down to the compound of ACP Okubo who on interrogation confessed that he bought the vehicle from his mechanic who received it from the kidnappers.

The prosecutor, Felix Awoniyi, revealed that “the offence runs contrary to sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and Section 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

In his judgement, Justice John Adeyeye found the ACP guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment accordingly.

“I found you guilty of receiving stolen vehicle. All evidence pointed to the fact that you were aware that the car was stolen. You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence,” he said.

To prove the kidnapping case, the prosecutor called seven witnesses while exhibits tendered included statements of the accused persons and bond to release the vehicle to the owner.