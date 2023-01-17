Ogun residents protest over collapsed Oke Ipa Bridge

RESIDENTS of Oloke Sote, Magbon, Pakuro, Imedu Nla, Imedu Oloro, Magboro, Kara Nla, Kara Enumi, Jere Onigbedu and Makogi in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to come to their aid and reconstruct the collapsed bridge linking their communities to other parts of the state.

The residents, who came out en masse to express their displeasure over their harrowing experience since the collapsed of the bridge, appealed to the state government to assist in constructing a new bridge to facilitate human and vehicular movements within their communities.

Tagged “OkeIpa Bridge”, the residents said the bridge caved in July 7, 2022 after a prolonged downpour.

Since the collapse of the bridge, they lamented that business and commercial activities in their neighbourhoods had been negatively impacted.

According to them, traders, schools and other businesses have not be able to function well.

The fear of the residents is further aggravated by the approaching rains which they anticipated might wash away the makeshift bridge constructed by them for passage of motorbikes and pedestrians.

Why appealing to the governor, the residents said the makeshift bridge won’t be able to withstand 2023 raining season.

Speaking, Baale of Melegun, Oke Ipa, Chief Wahab Shodipo, said that a new bridge would allow ease of movement in the affected communities.

According to a community leader in Igbehin, Oluwole Olaoye, a new bridge is much needed in the community to connect a route that helps decongest traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Going down the memory lane, he said the colonialists who came to explore gold in the time of his ancestors constructed the collapsed bridge.





Another chairman of CDA, Samuel Babalola, called for urgent intervention of the state government.

Vice chairman, Pakuro Community Development, Olatokunbo Odediya, said: “We plead with the governor to come to our aid because we believe he’s a listening governor.”

Odediya explained that efforts had been made by the affected communities through their representative at the House of Assembly to reach the state government.

Chairman of Unity Avenue CDA, Mrs Talabi Bolajoko, said, the collapsed bridge had affected commercial and educational activities in the communities, urging the governor to visit the location personally.

Pakuro CDA’s Chairman, Olufemi Omoloso, said the communities needed the bridge now.

He said: “When this bridge collapsed last year, I reached out to Honorable Olumide Osoba, Honourable Damilola Shoneye, the Local Government Chairman, Ogunsola Adesina, and also the state governor.

“We were told that an approval for the construction had been given. However, we were being told of financial problem. I don’t think it would cost more than N10million to fix this bridge.”

