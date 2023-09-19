IN its efforts at attracting investors to the agricultural sector, the Ogun State government has trained stakeholders on developed toolkits for the Implementation of framework for responsible and inclusive land intensive agriculture (FRILIA) principles in the state .

While declaring the training open on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Samuel Adeogun, noted that the development of the toolkits is to help in achieving a seamless implementation of FRILIA.

He explained that Ogun State is the second state in the nation to adopt the FRILIA principles under the World Bank Supported State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP).

Also speaking, the state consultant on FRILIA, Mr Oladipupo Sofowora, revealed that the toolkits aims at simplifying land management, ensuring responsible investment and promoting community development in the state’s agricultural sector.

He stated that the state had long been recognised as a strategic hub for attracting agricultural investments, with a focus on crops, aquaculture, livestock, and horticulture.

According to the consultant, the stakeholders were being exposed to the toolkits and templates so that they know what toolkit they can use to engage with the government , community and investors.

He further reaffirmed that the toolkits which included stakeholder engagement, community needs assessment and development, grievance redress mechanism, involuntary resettlement, validation and compensation as well as environmental and social risk management and global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), would be used in addressing issues bothering

Community development , plans for compensation , environmental sustainability and safeguards for the community among others

“So, when an investor comes in and he knows that there is a framework for him to operate, and that there is an Agency of government to attend to him, it becomes easier, he stated.

He further expressed optimism that the capacity building would enhance the smooth take off of the FRILIA principles in Ogun State and as well improve on the architectural land management system being put in place by the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

On her part, the OGSTEP Project Coordinator, Mosun Owo-Odusi, represented by the Project Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Dr. Abiodun Adeeko, emphasised that the capacity-building initiative aims to engage all critical stakeholders.





He stressed that FRILIA seeks to involve everyone in the agricultural investment process, leaving no one behind.

Adeeko reiterated that it was a commitment to ensure international best practices in the state’s agricultural sector.

Participants at the three-day capacity building included Permanent Secretaries at the Ministries of Justice, Industries Trade and Investment, Local Government and Chieftaincy, Environment, Rural Development, Community Development and Cooperatives and the Bureau of Lands and Survey among others.

