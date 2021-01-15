Ogun commences registration for Hajj 2021

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the registration of intending pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement by the executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Salau Babatunde.

According to the statement, intending pilgrims are expected to pay the sum of N1.2 million as deposit for the Hajj fare.

Babatunde said the amount could be paid in not more than three installments, while advising those who intend to roll over their initial fare deposit for the exercise in 2020 to visit the board for proper documentation.

The executive secretary implored other intending pilgrims to pay all necessary levies, saying that they would be attended to on a first-come-first-served basis.

He urged them to visit the board at the New Secretariat Complex, Block B, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, for further enquiries.

The statement also announced that the Hajj Savings Scheme, designed for those who intend to build their savings over a period of time towards performing Hajj, had commenced.

