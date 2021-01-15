Return our land, Ahmadiyya Muslim community begs Ekiti govt

MEMBERS of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, have pleaded with Governor Kayode Fayemi to return its seized land in the interest of fairness and justice.

The Ahmadi Muslims made the plea during a protest over the alleged grabbing of the land by a former governor of the state, Mr Ayo Fayose.

They insisted they were the rightful owner of the land located at Ijiku in the Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti before it was allegedly forcibly acquired by the former governor.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘We Need Justice’, ‘The Land Belongs to Allah’, ‘Stop Marginalisation of Muslims’ and ‘Injustice is a Threat to Peace’.

During the protest, which took place at the premises of the state Ministry of Justice, the circuit president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Mr Bashirudeen Alawode, said the land in question was offered to the community by the late Ewi of Ado Ekiti to build a mosque.

He said structures had been erected on the land before it was allegedly demolished and acquired by the administration of former Governor Fayose.

But when contacted, media aide to the former governor, Mr Lere Olayinka, advised the protesting Muslims to direct their grievances to the state government, instead of pointing fingers at his principal.

Olayinka, who said he had no idea about the land in question, noted that the present administration in the state had been in the saddle for about three years and it should be approached for necessary action.

“I am not aware of any land that involves my principal but all the same, government is a continuum. They should direct their grievances to the right quarters instead of going about maligning the former governor.

“The present government has been around for over two years now. If they have any issue, they should approach the state government. It is very simple,” he said.

