The Ogun State House of Assembly has postponed the inauguration of the 10th Assembly till 20th of June.

Tribune Online learnt that a message announcing the postponement was conveyed by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Taiwo Adeyemi, through text message sent to lawmakers-elect.

Our correspondent who visited the House noticed heavy security, comprising armed policemen and men of the Department of State Security, at the entrance leading to the Assembly complex.

It was gathered that the postponement could not be unconnected with the constitution of new leaders of the House.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 17 seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 9 members-elect, making a total of 26 members.

Speaking with newsmen, a member-elect for Odogbolu State Constituency, Olalekan Adeleye, expressed disappointment over the postponement.

He informed the Tribune Online that he got to know about the postponement with a message sent to the Whatsapp platform created for members-elect.

“What is happening here this morning is strange. We were in high spirits yesterday, hoping that we will resume here at 9am for our Inauguration.

“To our dismay, we are locked out and we started asking questions. What happened and someone called my attention to a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by the Clerk of the House that the Inauguration has been postponed to June 20.

“If at all this is going to happen, there are appropriate ways of communication.

“The notice of this inauguration was sent via a proclamation letter written by the governor that the 10th assembly would start by June 13.





“And if there is going to be postponement, such proclamation letter should be withdrawn followed by another proclamation letter conveying the new date,” he said.

The member-elect who spoke on behalf of other eight PDP members-elect, who were also on ground , added that the sudden postponement was not the best way to start the present legislature.

He noted that no senior management staff was around to talk to them on the reason for the postponement.

The erstwhile Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, appealed to opposition party members-elect to keep calm over the postponement of the inauguration of the 10th assembly earlier scheduled for today (Tuesday).

