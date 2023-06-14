The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has promised to intervene urgently to restore the erosion-damaged Akinima-Joinkarama road linking several communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking at the erosion site, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, sympathised with the people of Akinima and Joinkarama communities, as well as commuters using the road for the pains they were going through.

Ogbuku, who was accompanied by the Executive Director Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola and other Directors of the Commission, assured that remediation work at the erosion site will commence immediately.

The NDDC boss observed that the damage on the road was enormous and will, therefore, require short and long-term solutions.

He said: “We will move into action immediately to provide an alternative route while the permanent solution to the erosion problem was being addressed.”

“This is a major road linking many communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State. Obviously, there is no way people can access this road because of the damage caused by erosion.

“We have been on project inspection in Delta State. Our team was in the creeks in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, going all the way to Escravos. Today, we had to visit this erosion site in Rivers State because we received several complaints about the situation here.”

Ogbuku further said that it was important for him and the team of engineers to visit the site to have a first-hand information for proper assessment and appropriate response.

“From what we have seen, the long-term solution will be to provide shore-protection for the road and the communities,” he added.

A community leader in Joinkarama, Mr. Ovie-Oniso Kelvin, lamented that the Orashi River, which passes through the area, contributed to the gully that destroyed the road and appealed to development agencies to come to their rescue.

He deplored the level of environmental degradation, poverty and neglect in the area, despite hosting many oil wells.





