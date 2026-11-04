Tinubu seeks approval for new $7.7bn loan, withdraws earlier requests

President Bola Tinubu has formally withdrawn his earlier request seeking legislative approval to process external borrowings of $20.5 billion and €1.05 billion, replacing it with a fresh $7.7 billion loan proposal to partly finance the 2026 budget deficit.

The policy shift was conveyed in an executive communication read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

The withdrawn borrowing request had been transmitted to the upper legislative chamber only last Tuesday under the 2026–2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan.

Under the revised submission, the Federal Government is seeking approval for $7,707,404,882.49, amounting to roughly ₦10.9 trillion computed at an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the United States dollar.

President Tinubu explained that the proposed facility is intended to partly fund the ₦20.2 trillion fiscal deficit, with proceeds targeted at critical capital projects across key sectors, including infrastructure, defence, agriculture, healthcare, power, and education.

He noted that the selected projects are engineered to consolidate macroeconomic stability and sustain the developmental momentum achieved by his administration.

Providing details on the borrowing framework, the President outlined available funding windows and terms, indicating that the government will pursue multiple financing mechanisms concurrently, with significant emphasis on international capital market instruments.

“The plan is to raise the new external borrowings of USD 7.7 billion. I wish to note that all the options will be pursued simultaneously considering the cost and relative benefits to the country and the time required to access the funds,” the letter read in part.

Tinubu emphasized that priority will be accorded to the issuance of Eurobonds due to operational speed and cost efficiency.

“In view of this, emphasis will be on the issuance of Eurobonds which is typically faster to conclude. Additionally, a larger amount can be raised through Eurobonds at a relatively lower cost in respect to the terms and conditions of the Eurobond,” he stated.

He added that because the borrowings are market-driven, definitive terms, coupon rates, and tenure structures will be determined at the point of pricing.

The President noted that the request complies with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2003, as well as the statutory borrowing framework approved by the National Assembly in the 2026 budget.

Clarifying the budgetary alignment of the loan, Tinubu stated that the 2026 Appropriation Act authorized an aggregate new borrowing of ₦29.2 trillion to partly finance a projected fiscal deficit of ₦31.4 trillion.

He stated that the statutory borrowing envelope comprised ₦18.4 trillion in domestic borrowing and ₦10.79 trillion in external borrowing, pointing out that the proposed $7.7 billion facility covers the external borrowing allocation.

“The total new borrowings of N29.2 trillion was further subdivided into new domestic borrowing of N18.4 trillion and new external borrowings of N10.79 trillion. The latter is the subject of this request,” Tinubu wrote.

The President urged prompt legislative clearance to enable the executive branch to implement capital programmes and infrastructural interventions captured in the 2026 budget.

Following the reading of the letter, Senate President Akpabio referred the executive communication to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts and the Committee on Appropriations for detailed legislative scrutiny, mandating them to report back to plenary as expeditiously as practicable.