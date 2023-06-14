A university don, Professor Florence Masajuwa, has called for the scrapping of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other related agencies over alleged failure to end poverty and conflicts in the Niger Delta region.

Masajuwa made the call while delivering the eighth inaugural lecture of Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo State, entitled “the Nigerian International Petroleum Industry: Conspiracy of Silence.”

She said that the NDDC has failed in their responsibilities to the people due to alleged exclusion of active community participations in their projects.

Masajuwa, who is the Dean, Faculty of Law at the university, argued that lack of transparency in the relationship between the oil industry and principal stakeholders is largely responsible for the disquieting atmosphere in most oil communities in the country.

The don advised the Federal Government to exploit other sources of revenue which, according to her, will ameliorate the environmental degradation in oil producing communities.

“Notwithstanding the improved contributions from non-oil sector to revenue, the Nigerian economy has not broken the oil spell by diversifying the sources of income for development.

“It is time for government to start looking beyond oil revenue from oil producing communities.

“in furtherance of the social order of the country which is founded on ideals of freedom, equality and justice, every citizen shall have equality of rights, obligation and opportunity before the law,” she said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, described the lecture as historical, especially as Professor Masajuwa is the first female to deliver an inaugural lecture at the university.

“We have the privilege to witness a historic moment as we have the first woman to give an inaugural lecture at the university. It is my pleasure to congratulate Professor Florence Masajuwa for her outstanding achievement,” Aluyor stated.

He said as the first woman in the series, she serves as an inspiration to young African women everywhere, maintaining that gender is not a limiting factor in achieving greatness.





