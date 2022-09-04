Obi better than Atiku, Tinubu ― Ohanaeze

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared support for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the group, Mr Obi is the only candidate to that can restructure Nigeria from its present condition.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Isiguzoro, Mr Obi will create a new Nigerian personality and funds for LP.

He also described the APC-led Federal Government as a disaster and tragedy to Nigerians.

The statement reads: “With a conspicuous collapse of security, education in comatose, and the economy in shambles, while the PDP crisis deepens, Nigeria has only one option for greatness and obedient movement is an electoral upheaval and revolutionary dogma sweeping against deviant politicians and epileptic administration.

“APC in 2015 convinced Nigerians and took over power from PDP on the grounds to clean up corruption and insecurity instituted by PDP’s misrule, but with APC’s blunder in governance in seven years, Nigerians believe that Peter Obi is credible and decent to recreate the battered and shabby image of Nigeria which was destroyed by APC and PDP in our 23 years of democracy in Nigeria.

“The search for a new Nigeria has begun with Nigerians in Diaspora trying to participate in the electoral process by providing financial stability for LP to have the political war chest to compete favourably with the APC and PDP Presidential candidates in 2023 elections.

“APC and PDP now are nervous and jittery over the planned Diaspora funds for the LP Presidential candidate by Nigerians in Diaspora and this would mark the end of the old political order which Tinubu and Atiku represent and the creation of a new Nigerian personality where competency in governance and accountability will be the new order of the day. Ndigbo chides those who are interested to block the diaspora funds for LP, as they are best described as predators and vampires that have been feeding on Nigeria’s cadaver since 1999.

“The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s records of accomplishments in the private sector and government show that he is more proficient, energetic, competent and incorruptible than Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.





“Peter Obi is not an Igbo agenda but a new Nigerian movement which is sweeping changes across the country, Ndigbo are only surprised that the APC and PDP Presidential candidates are striving to use everything at their disposal to rundown Peter Obi as the campaign starts by September ending but contrary to their expectations, Peter Obi is only a channel and alternative for Nigerians to retaliate against the wickedness and sins of APC and PDP in 2023.

“We expect to see how Atiku and Tinubu will fight against the rebellion that awaits them by the end of 2022 when campaigns hot up and it is clear that Nigerians are in dire need of Peter Obi as Buhari’s successor, Atiku and Tinubu should voluntarily quit their presidential ambitions or face disgraceful defeats in the 2023 presidential elections, especially when Nigerians are considered knowledgeable to explore the new electoral guidelines to save Nigeria from the old and antiquated leaders of the old order and usher in a new Nigeria of our dreams.”