Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue

Barely two days after the killing of six people in Guma local government area of Benue State, another three people have been murdered by suspected herders.

This time, the suspected herders attacked Tse Numgbera in Guma LGA on Saturday and killed three people.

It will be recalled that six people killed last Thursday were at Umella village, Mbawa Council Ward in Guma LGA.

A native of Tse Numgbera, one Torkuma told the Tribune Online that the attackers came at about 4:20 pm on Saturday.

“Three people were killed during the invasion,” Torkuma said.

The Security Secretary of the council, Waku Christopher who spoke on behalf of the chairman confirmed the killings to newsmen on Sunday.

“It is true, three people were killed by Fulani herdsmen in their homes at Numgbera on Saturday at around 4:20 pm”, he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive such information.

