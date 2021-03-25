OAU guard texts family, hangs self hours later

Tragedy struck in the security department of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, when one of its local armed guards hanged himself at the weekend in his house at Kanmi bus stop, Ifewara Road, Ile-Ife.

The incident threw the entire family of the deceased into a state of confusion as it remained unknown why he did it.

Meanwhile, his co-workers who were also in a state of mourning over the departed, described him as a dedicated worker.

According to one of them who preferred anonymity, “the deceased’s death will remain fresh in our minds because he was one of the committed workers in the department.”

The circumstances that led to the incident were yet to be known. However, close associates and other family members attributed it to the current economic hardship in the country.

A family member who did not want to be mentioned, however, disclosed that the deceased had been buried in his home last Sunday.

Commenting on the incident, the institution public relations officer, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju said, “From what we learnt, he sent a text message to his mother, wife and children, complaining of lack of interest in living again. He left office, and he did not allow anybody to suspect him because almost four hours after he sent the text, he committed suicide. They just found his body dangling in his room. That was exactly what happened”.

“And the university management sympathized with the family. He had a mother, wife and two children. The children and wife live with his mother.”

