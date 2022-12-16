NYSC charges employers to improve corps members’ welfare for productivity

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged employers to ensure effective utilization and improved corps members’ welfare in order to stimulate higher productivity.

The Coordinator of NYSC in Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammadu Nakamba, made the call at the 2022 corps employers’ workshop on Thursday in Sokoto.

The theme of the workshop was; “Achieving improved productivity of corps members through enhanced welfare and security during the service year”.

Nakamba advocated for more on security and welfare of corps members by employers to encourage a productive service year.

He lamented the increased rejection of corps members aiding them to stage-manage their own rejection, under-utilising them and delay in issuance of monthly clearance to deserving corps members.

He noted that some lapses experienced also included delays in requesting or no request at all for the services of corps members and expecting them to be posted.

The Coordinator added that the absconding of corps members; ill-treatment in workplaces, lack of support for corps members’ Community Development Service projects and lack of accommodation were among the hitches being experienced.

He explained that the corps employers’ workshop served as an avenue for exchange of ideas on the improvement of NYSC operations, especially through the provision of enabling environment for Corps members to render qualitative and efficient services.

Nakamba stressed that NYSC remained committed to fulfil its objectives, as much has been achieved because the scheme had been a veritable tool for promoting national unity and accelerated socio-economic development of the nation.

”The scheme also instil in youths a tradition of industry at work and of patriotic and loyal service to Nigeria and entrepreneurship skills.

“The achievement of these and other objectives can only be sustained through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including the managers of the corps members, particularly the corps employers.

“Since the inception of the scheme, the NYSC Management/Corps Employers’ Forum has enabled both parties, who are critical managers of corps members, to continually enhance the capacity for their effective engagement, ” the Coordinator said.

According to him, stakeholders should always consider the position of the young men and women in the National Service as change agents and key contributors to the development of the country.

He said the annual workshop was to ensure more exchange of ideas for improvement of corps employers and the scheme’s operations.

In her remark, NYSC Governing Board Chairperson and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Hajia Aminu Jekada, reiterated the Sokoto state government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare and safety at all times.

Jekada, represented by Mr Bashir Musa, called on the employers to ensure keeping up to their roles in the effective implementation of the cardinal programmes and other activities of NYSC.

The Resource Person, Dr Okoro Robertson, from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, described corps employers as important tools for moulding corps members’ productive lives.

Robertson cautioned authorities against redeploying or posting corps members to places of their wish without cognitive reasons.

He said such moves counter the development of the scheme’s objective of national unity and integration.

He advised NYSC to post corps members where they would be accepted, cared for, and ensure they monitor their performance.