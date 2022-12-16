How to protect your edges

Our hairline, fondly referred to as edges, is one of the weakest parts of our hair. These hairlines are the strands that frames are faces. They are usually fragile and quite sensitive to breakage and hair loss in both men and women.

Many factors can contribute to hair loss, breakage or loss of hair line. It could be hereditary or as a result of aging, health issues, the use of bad hair products. Other things could also be a contributing factor like tight braid styles, consistent or heavy brushing, lack of moisture or even the weather.

To avoid being ashamed of bald edges, a lot of women have covered themselves up by using wigs or weaves, hair vitamins, and other possible solutions. A lot of people are unaware that it takes just little intentional effort to maintain and protect your edges.

In this article, you will discover easy ways to protect your fragile edges to prevent baldness and breakage.

1. Avoid over styling

Over styling your hair puts your hairline in more damage. Over brushing your hair or creating styles that pull your hair back in a ponytail style is quite wrong for your hairline. Styles that entail the twisting, tucking, turning and pulling of your hair will put your hairline at a great risk of removal.

To protect your edges, you must try as much as possible to avoid styles that affect your fragile edges.

2. Oil and moisturise your hairline regularly

To protect your edges, you must take it as a responsibility to oil and moisturise your hair consistently. Use appropriate hair products that aid hair growth, most especially your hairline. Apply these products adequately and massage your hairline from time to time. Massaging your hairline promotes hair growth.

You must also be aware that most moisturisers are usually in liquid form. Avoid using products containing mineral oil or petroleum. This will cause more harm on your edges.

3. Wear protective styles

Wearing protective hairstyles can go a long way in protecting your edges. These are styles that prevent baldness or shredding. Choosing a protective hairstyle is dependent on the condition of your hair, your natural hair type, the installation technique and how to maintain your hair through the duration of the style. Examples of protective hairstyles to protect your edges are:

Wigs Sew-in weaves Box braids Flat twists Crochet hair Local weavings

4. Use a silk or satin scarf or bonnet





The best way to protect your edges while sleeping is by using a silk or satin scarf or bonnet. It helps your hair to breathe. Wearing a silk bonnet or scarf to bed helps your hair to maintain its moisture and also prolong your hair style.

Do you know your bed sheets absorb all your hair moisture? This could lead to weak hair and breakage as a result of the friction between your cotton bed sheet and your hair. A satin scarf or bonnet helps to prevent this.

