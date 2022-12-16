Edo govt upgrades Auchi hospital to teaching hospital, commences free medical outreach

Edo State Government has flagged off a three-day free medical outreach for residents of Edo North Senatorial District and environs in the state.

Flagging off the medical exercise which would be delivered by the newly upgraded former Auchi General Hospital now Edo University Teaching Hospital, Uzuare, the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu said the exercise was aimed at bringing quality healthcare delivery to the people, particularly residents of Edo North.

According to him, the state government has upgraded the teaching hospital with state-of-the-art equipment.

He said: “I want to call on the residents of the Auchi community and other communities around to access the teaching hospital as quality doctors and facilities have been provided in the hospital for their medical care.”

Shaibu, represented by Edo state Ministry of Finance and Budget, Mrs Josephine Eshemohai Ozor thanked the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for the upgrade of the hospital.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of Edo University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the outreach is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the university to give back to the people.

While disclosing that the institution has employed over 50 medical consultants to cover pathology, pharmacology, obstetrics, neurological, plastic surgeons and others, the Vice-Chancellor, assured that the university would provide world-class healthcare services to the people through the teaching hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Prof. Sylvester Idogun, said the hospital is to train medical personnel in the areas of specialised services, just as he informed that the hospital would be operating 24 hours services”.

In a goodwill message, the Otaru of the Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, enjoined the medical staff of the hospital to show commitment and have the right attitude to work while delivering services to the people.

It would be recalled that Auchi General Hospital was recently upgraded to a teaching hospital and handed over to Edo University.

