NURTW denounces reconciliation with PMS

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has denounced any reconciliation with the Oyo State-owned Park Management System(PMS).

It was reported that the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, had reconciled a faction of the NURTW led by Alhaji Bola Ajisafe with the Mukaila Lamidi(Auxiliary)-led PMS at his Ikolaba residence.

But reacting to the news report, the President of the union, Prof Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, stated that the union had no working relationship with PMS and the said Alhaji Bola Ajisafe is an interloper not known to the NURTW both at the state and national levels.

He explained that Alhaji Abideen Olajide (Ejiogbe) remained the authentic chairman of NURTW in the state.

Prof Baruwa explained that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is one of the 42 industrial unions affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). It was created by the federal government to cater for the interest and welfare of workers in the road transport sector.

He stated that the union is not affiliated with any political party and members of the union are free to join political parties of their choice without dragging the name of the union into partisan politics





