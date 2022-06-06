Owo: Nowhere is safe again, Burna Boy laments, condemns attack on worshippers

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has lamented the killing spree in the country, condemning the recent attack on innocent worshippers who were killed in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday morning.

The singer said he was sad about the fact that nowhere or no one is safe in the country in the wake of killings by terrorists and kidnappings being recorded across the country on a daily basis.

Many celebrities including Toke Makinwa, Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, Kate Henshaw, and Femi Branch among others have also condemned the killing on their respective social media platforms, calling on the government to focus on the country’s insecurity challenges rather than the 2023 general election.

In his words: “Nowhere is sacred anymore!? Mothers, fathers, children and babies getting killed 💔My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost family or friends from terrorist strikes across our country these past few months. I stand with you.”

