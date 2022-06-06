Ndigbo have no candidate in APC, says Ohanaeze chieftain

As the southwest and south-south met with their All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo may not be considering meeting with their APC presidential aspirants with a strong conviction that no Igbo man will be allowed to rule Nigeria.

The chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia State Chapter, Elder Justice Rowland Ajuzieogu, stated that Ndigbo does not have a candidate that will rule in APC.

According to him, “On a personal note, I don’t believe in the Nigerian project. There is nothing that can be done for an Igbo man to be the president.

“If it can be possible for all Igbos, no Igbo man should vie for House of Representatives, Senate and Presidency. If it will be possible for every Igbo man in all the parties to say they will not put their hands into these positions.

“The Nigerians don’t see Igbos as people good enough to be married, but good to do away with.

“Look at what is happening in Ondo State where bandits killed our brothers who went to church to pray to God, including people who wedded earlier and came to thank God.

“The president will not say anything and they will not do anything. Look at how our children have been at home. For how many months now, they have been at home. Nobody is talking.

“What is raising issues now is it to go and contest in Abuja? The Abuja that hears what we say or Abuja that doesn’t hear what we say?

“There is nothing Ndigbo have to do, we have nothing to do. Is it for us to be Vice President which will work for us or which will not work for us?

“If every Igbo man will agree, let them leave for the Hausas and Fulanis all about Abuja; President, Senate and House of Representatives positions for us to contest for governors here and develop our area. If we do so, you will see that America, Britain, UN and the Commonwealth – all of them know what we are passing through. When they see that we are not taking part in contesting for the Senate to come to Abuja, we are not contesting for the House of Representatives and the Presidency, and that the Igbos have removed their hands from all these, there will be an outcome. Something must happen. They will invite all.

“But we cannot do that. Our people are selling their papers and doing whatever they like.

“So, this is the position of Ohanaeze. What are we calling our people for? We don’t have a candidate in PDP and we don’t have a candidate that will rule in APC.

“By the way it is going, Ogbonnaya Onu cannot pick their ticket. He cannot pick an APC ticket. If he is given the ticket, you will see that all the Hausas and Fulanis will now secretly support Atiku. That is it”.