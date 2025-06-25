NUP gets new executives in Ekiti

…as breakaway pensioners unveil secretariat

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Godwin Abumisi, has clarified that the union remains the recognised body for pensioners in Ekiti State and across the country.

Abumisi stated this in Ado-Ekiti after inaugurating the newly elected executives to lead the union in the state for the next four years.

The election and swearing-in ceremony followed an earlier postponement on 5 May, due to the union’s inability to secure security clearance from the state government.

Some aggrieved pensioners, under the leadership of the former state chairman of NUP, Joel Akinola, had broken away from the union to form the Pensioners Association of Nigeria (PAN) over allegations of constitutional breaches by some officials.

Adetola Popoola, who previously served as the caretaker chairman of Ekiti NUP, was unanimously elected after two other candidates voluntarily stepped down.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration, Abumisi reaffirmed that the newly elected state executives are the only leadership structure recognised by the National Executive Council of the NUP.

Abumisi, represented by the union’s National Deputy President, Usman Abdullahi, urged the new leadership to foster unity, carry along all members including the aggrieved faction, and work harmoniously with the Ekiti State Government led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He said, “We have successfully conducted the election, and as you can see, these are the executives duly recognised by the National Executive Council of NUP.

“This union is the umbrella body that other unions retire into. I urge the executives to cooperate, carry every member along, and remain loyal to the government of the day under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Popoola, pledged to prioritise the welfare of pensioners and disclosed that the state government has assured the union of its commitment to pay outstanding gratuities.

“NUP members in Ekiti should expect the best from our administration. The present government is fully behind us. With the governor’s promise, gratuities will be paid. By God’s grace, we will achieve success over the next four years,” he added.

Other executive members are: Olebe Pius as Vice Chairman, Emmanuel Bamisile as Treasurer, Adeniyi Olugbenga and Stephen Olawunmi as Trustees, and Joseph Ajayi as Auditor.

Ex-officio members include Lucas Ogunleye, Stephen Olukayode, Adetunji Adetukasi, Bade Gboyega, Florence Adebayo, Bayo Olowokere, and Sunday Akinyemi.

Meanwhile, the breakaway faction, Pensioners Association of Nigeria (PAN), has unveiled its new secretariat located along the popular Bank Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The association comprises members from ten local government areas in the state, as well as parastatals such as the Housing Corporation, Water Corporation, and Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES), among others.

The chairman of PAN, Joel Akinola, attributed their decision to split from the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to alleged irregularities, constitutional breaches, and zero prioritisation of pensioners’ welfare, among others.

He hailed the Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji, for his consistent intervention in the needs of pensioners, citing his laudable action in reducing the payment of gratuity from ₦48 billion to ₦21 billion within his two years in office.

Akinola appealed to the governor to increase pensioners’ monthly pensions, saying the current amount no longer reflects the economic realities of the country.

“Things have been at a standstill concerning pensioners for the past eight months, and that’s not in tandem with the aspirations and interest of the state governor, who is concerned about the welfare of pensioners because he sees us as his fathers and mothers.

“Because of this unnecessary wrangling, things have not been working well, and we think our people should not continue suffering despite the good intentions of the governor. That’s why this association came up, in line with the provision of freedom of association.

“If those on the other side are only concerned about their personal interests rather than the majority of the pensioners, we feel we should not allow our people to die without fulfilling and meeting their expectations in life. That’s why we created this association,” he said.

