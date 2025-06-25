PDP, APC unite for Ajimobi as family holds annual Fidau prayer in Ibadan

Leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday united for the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Late Abiola Ajimobi during the 5th Annual Memorial Fidau prayer held in honour at his Oluyole Estate residence, Ibadan, Oyo state.

His wife, Chief Mrs Florence Ajimobi admitted that her life has not remained the same since his demise five years ago.

Aside the pains being experienced, Ajimobi submitted that the death of her husband has taught her several lessons politically and human relations.

Ajimobi died in Lagos in 2020 after a brief illness arising from COVID 19.

The 5th Annual Memorial Prayer was held in honour at his Oluyole’ GRA residence on Wednesday.

The event had in attendance, the State Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal who stood in for Governor Seyi Makinde, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, former Ministers of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Solid Minerals, Adegbite, Onikepo Akande, Senator Fatai Buhari, and Teslim Folarin members of the late Ajimobi cabinet otherwise known as Ajumose Marines, political appointees, among others.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen at Ajimobi’s annual Fidau prayer, Mrs. Ajimobi said she is yet to come to terms with the death of her husband even after five years.

He stated that his exit from the planet earth has made her vulnerable, but the grace of God and the lessons learnt during his lifetime have made her stronger and better over the years.

She described her husband as a friend, mentor, and leader who was always supportive, praising his legacies.

She added that he was a principled and disciplined man who was forgiving and eloquent.

Ajimobi expressed her determination to uphold his legacy and continue his work, while thanking the Ajumose Marines for their support.

This is as she called for unity among the members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Oyo state, describing it as the only way to exit the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in 2027.

Calling on the aggrieved members to put aside their differences and forge common front, the former first lady noted that politics is about managing people, and that she had learned the art of politics from her husband over the years.

“Five years and it just seems like yesterday to me. Losing a friend, because my husband was not just my husband. He was my friend. He was my number one supporter. He was my mentor. He was my leader. And he was my cheerleader.

“So not having him around me just makes me feel so vulnerable. But honestly, I want to say thank you to the Almighty God. The one who has kept me going, the one who has sustained me, and the one who has enabled me to be able to stand on my feet.

“Life has not been the same. But I know that one day everybody has to go. He’s not the first to go, and he won’t be the last to go. It’s what we call God’s time. When it is our time, we all go. I miss him so much. I really do miss him. But I know that what he would want is for me to be strong and uphold his legacy.

“That’s what I’m doing today, trying to keep the flag flying and holding forth on his behalf. But it has been a tough journey, been a tough five years, tough season. I have seen people in different capacities. I have seen people for who they are. But, like I always say, thank you, God.”

Several speakers paid tribute to the late governor Ajimobi, describing him as a transformational leader who left a lasting legacy in Oyo State.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) in his tribute described Ajimobi as a well-loved leader who left a lasting impact on the state, saying, “We all know that he’s somebody that cannot be forgotten. He left a legacy. And like one of the clerics said, when you go out, people use his regime to compare several others.

“That’s to show that he did so well when he was alive. He was somebody that was well-loved, and somebody who loves the state.”

Former Commissioner of Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan praised Ajimobi’s leadership, saying he was the best governor Oyo State ever had, and that his contributions to the state’s development were unparalleled.

Also speaking at Ajimobi’s annual Fidau prayer, former Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Farouk Arisekola, remembered Ajimobi as a legend who mentored many youths and transformed the state.

He praised Ajimobi’s leadership style, saying he was a true Ibadan man who was never shy about expressing his opinions.

Ajimobi son, Idris, who is serving as a Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Livestock Development, also paid tribute, saying he missed his father’s presence and guidance, but was learning to navigate life’s challenges with the lessons his father taught him.

In his short sermon entitled: “Death is inevitable”, the State Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Islam, Sheikh Bashir Olanrewaju Elesinmeta urged the people to be mindful of how they lead their lives, noting that what should be of paramount concern to the people is life after death.

Quoting from the Koran, Elesinmeta reminded the people of the inevitability of death, saying, “All mortals will taste death hence the need to bequeath worth legacies to incoming generations.”

