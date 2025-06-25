97 inmates freed from Agodi prison in Oyo

97 inmates on Wednesday regained their freedom at the Agodi Maximum Security Prison during a prison decongestion exercise by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabode Yerima.

In a significant move to decongest correctional facilities in Oyo State, 97 inmates were granted freedom from the Agodi Maximum Custodial Centre at the conclusion of a two-day judicial visit led by Justice Yerima.

The visit, aimed at reviewing cases and granting pardons to deserving inmates, focused on individuals with deteriorating health and those who had suffered prolonged pre-trial detentions.

It also addressed issues of overcrowding in prisons. Agodi Prison, designed to accommodate 350 inmates, is currently holding over 1,400—far beyond its capacity.

Representing the Chief Judge at the event, Justice A.L. Akintola, who addressed the freed inmates with a message of hope and responsibility, said, “This is an uncommon favour.”

Justice Akintola added, “Today, God has shown you mercy. Many are still in custody, yet grace found you. Reflect on this opportunity and do not take it for granted.”

He emphasised the importance of reintegration, urging the released individuals to engage in legal and productive ventures.

“Aliko Dangote and Bola Ahmed Tinubu were born just like you. Start small, think big, and grow gradually,” he encouraged.

Justice Akintola also warned them against recidivism, stating, “Do not return to crime. You might not be this lucky next time.”

The State Controller of Corrections, Mr Ayoola Dare Opadeji, expressed his gratitude to the judiciary for the gesture. He confirmed that a total of 77 inmates had earlier been released from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo as part of the same initiative.

He also expressed optimism that more deserving inmates would be considered for clemency in the future.

Justice Akintola concluded the visit by encouraging all freed individuals to learn a trade, pursue an honest living, and become responsible citizens.

The exercise, he noted, was not only a legal act of mercy but also a societal call for transformation and accountability.

