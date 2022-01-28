NUJ elects new executives in Anambra

Anambra State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has elected new executives to pilot the affairs of the chapter in the next three years.

The election which was held at the NUJ Godwin Ezeemo Press Centre, Awka, on Friday, and saw Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu of the Authority Newspaper, emerged as the chairman, beating his close rival, Sir Abuchi Onwumelu of Fides newspaper with 110 votes to 103 votes, while Emmanuel Udeagha did not score any vote.

Mrs Ngozi Obilrri of Anambra State Broadcasting Service, Awka emerged as the Vice Chairman of the council defeating Mrs Betty Onuchukwu of the Pointer newspaper.

Other officers of the council elected are Mr Aloy Ofordile as Secretary, Mr Ogemdi Ozoemenam as treasurer, Mrs Ifeayinwa Iloanya as auditor, John Ndu as financial secretary, and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu as assistant Secretary.

Odogwu is a senior editor with Authority Newspaper, owned by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

He polled 110 votes out of the total number of 213 votes cast in the election.

Odogwu’s rival, Mr Abuchi Onwumelu, a senior reporter with FIDES Newspaper polled 103 votes, while the state secretary of the union, Mr Emma Udeagha, who was contesting for the same chairmanship position failed to attract any vote.

Also, Mrs Ngozi Obileri, an editor with Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) emerged as the Vice Chairman of the council, after polling 142 votes to defeat her rival, Mrs Betty Onuchukwu who polled 71 votes.

