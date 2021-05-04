NSPRI inaugurates fish processing centre in Kwara

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Ilorin has received commendation for impacting meaningfully on its immediate environment through its proven technologies.

The Technical Assistant (Agriculture) to the Kwara State Governor, Mr. Abdul Qawiy Olododo, gave the commendation while commissioning the fish processing centre constructed by the Institute for the Araromi-Ipo community in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

Olodod noted that NSPRI boss through its various interventions such as construction of grain dryers, portable storage facilities, training and retraining of farmers across the state moved the country nearer to achieving food sufficiency.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr. Patricia Pessu, noted that the benefit of fish processing is constrained in traditional practices. This include contamination in unkempt processing environment, poor sanitation and hygiene in the use of equipment and personnel and drudgery of fish smoking sitting at the fire place with lots of smoke in excess of requirement for flavouring, manifesting in high Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAH) content above allowable limit.

Represented by the Director, Perishable Crops Research Department in the Institute, Dr. Adeola Oyebanji, the NSPRI boss stated that the Institute’s smoking kilns in the processing centre have been designed, constructed and provided with needed facilities including water supply and electricity wiring to support improved handling activities.

She therefore enjoined the benefitting community to make judicious use of the centre in order to boost fish processing and enhance their socio- economic status.

The community traditional head, Chief Oyewole David Oparinola, the leader of the fish smoking stakeholders, Mr. Babatunde Ilufoye and the coordinator of the Justice Development and Peace Mission, Rural Developmental Programme Rev.Fr. Emmanuel Ekundayo appreciated NSPRI for opening the centre for use.

