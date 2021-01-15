NSCDC seals two private security guard companies in Onitsha

Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, sealed two private guard companies in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

The development was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command, Mr Okadigbo Edwin.

According to the PRO, the action was in line with the NSCDC Amended Act 2007 empowering it to regulate, monitor and supervise the operation of Private Guard Companies.

The offices of GLOBE 999 Security LTD located at No 49 Ugwunabankpa Road Onitsha and USBEST Security, LTD located at No.35 Onitsha Owerri Road Onitsha both in Anambra State according to Edwin were sealed for breaching code of conduct governing the operation of Private Guard Companies and for operating without a valid license.

He said that the Private Guard Companies have been given enough notice and warning through letters addressed to both companies on the need to revalidate and renew their operational licence.

The CDPRO said that the sealed companies are expected to disengage operation and should not either directly or indirectly render any security services to any individual, group or corporate body in whatsoever way.

Meanwhile, the State Commandant of NSCDC, David Bille (Comdt) has implored the general public to demand for the licence of operation from the Private Guard Company before engaging their services.

He also urged members of the public to visit the department of Private Guard Company (PGC) State Headquarters Awka to confirm and the validity and existence of any PGC they may wish to engage its service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NSCDC seals two private NSCDC seals two private

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NSCDC seals two private NSCDC seals two private

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE