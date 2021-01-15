Soun congratulates Alaafin on golden jubilee coronation anniversary

Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III has felicitated with Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on the occasion of his 50th coronation anniversary.

The nonagenarian monarch urged Oba Adeyemi to continue to use his position to advance the cause of the people of Oyo, while praying to God to grant the celebrant longer life and sound health in the service of humanity.

Oba Oyewumi, who stressed the importance of traditional institution in nation-building, called on traditional rulers to use their platforms to promote peace and unity in their domains.

In a congratulatory letter to Alaafin, Oba Oyewumi extended his greetings to the Oyo Royal household and the people of Oyo on the landmark celebration saying: “I am delighted to convey my warm greetings, on behalf of the good people of Ogbomoso land, to you on this glorious occasion of your 50th coronation anniversary.

“Since you ascended the throne of your forefathers, you have used your position and resources to advance the cause of your subjects and domain. As you mark this historic feat, it is my prayer that Allah will grant you long life as you steer the affairs of your domain.”

Oba Oyewumi wished Alaafin a joyous and memorable celebration.

