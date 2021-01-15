Obafemi Awolowo Foundation to hold webinar on COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan 17

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation is to hold a web seminar (zoom webinar) on the global pandemic, COVID-19, which second wave is currently ravaging the entire world.

According to a statement by Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, the webinar, entitled: “Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s education,” will hold on January 17 from 7:00 p.m. and will be anchored by Professor Sade Ogunsola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

The Zoom webinar ID is 972 9452 7345, while the passcode is 294973.

Distinguished guest speakers at the webinar include Professor Adesoji Adelaja, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor, Michigan State University, United States; Professor Segun Gbadegesin, retired Professor of Philosophy, Howard University, United States; Mrs Sade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education.

Others are Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Oyo State Commissioner for Education; Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser on Education to the Ogun State Governor; Professor Banji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the president, African Development Bank.

Other guest speakers are Professor Ngozi Osarenren, Professor of Counselling, University of Lagos; Dr (Mrs) Femi Ogunsanya, Managing Director, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Lagos; and representative of MTN Nigeria.

Goodwill messages will be delivered by Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha; Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former External Affairs Minister; Professor Ladipo Adamolekun and Professor Wale Adebanwi.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97294527345?pwd=dnhsU3gwSi92ZnROTllPckZteXlaUT09

Passcode: 294973

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13017158592,,97294527345#,,,,*294973# or +13126266799,,97294527345#,,,,*294973#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 972 9452 7345

Passcode: 294973

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aclb1jKC5z

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

South-West Speakers Rally Support For Tinubu’s Rumoured Presidential Ambition

The rumoured ambition of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for the office of the President in 2023 is gradually becoming a reality as current and former speakers of houses of assembly in the South-West have thrown their weight behind the…

No Harm Must Befall Bishop Kukah, CAN Warns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, to stop their unlawful actions and also asks the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the…

Kukah: Nigerians Have Right To Live Freely In Any Part Of Nigeria, Ortom Replies Muslim Group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political affiliations to uphold unity, peace and dialogue as the panacea for the myriad of problems confronting the country. The governor’s advice is coming on the heels of the statement credited to a group known as Muslim…

Your Govt Brought Reversal Of Fortune To Nigerians, PDP Tells Buhari

Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari call for critics to consider what he inherited, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated administration for allegedly reversing the country’s fortune in the five years it has been in office…