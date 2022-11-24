NSCDC issues operational licenses to 24 private security firms

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued 24 operational licenses to new Private Security Firms in line with the provisions of the Private Guard Companies Act.

Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the new entrants into the industry to use their new operational licenses to contribute their quota to promoting internal security as the nation tilts towards the yuletide and the 2023 general elections.

According to the CG, tackling the menace of insecurity in Nigeria requires collective and collaborative efforts of government and private security agencies, including all Nigerian citizens.

He explained that the new wave of crime occasioned by activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers is asymmetric in nature, thus, making confrontational approaches necessary and private guards companies have vital roles to play in entrenching peace, safety and security.

Audi maintained that Private Security Practitioners must collaborate with the Corps especially in the area of credible intelligence gathering to enhance internal security.

He charged the new operators to adhere strictly to the law guiding their operations, urging them to ensure prompt annual renewal of their licences to avoid being clamped down as a result of the violation of extant rules by the CG’s Special Task Force set up to supervise and monitor PGC operations and activities across the board.

He reminded the operators that their licenses should not be for business purposes alone but also for the internal security of the nation, cautioning them that their licences are not transferable and use of firearms is not allowed.

“For now there would be no use of firearms, bouncers or bodyguards in your operations, it is criminal to do so.

“You are however free to visit our nearest formation closest to you for assistance whenever you are faced with overwhelming challenges”, Audi said.

The CG also emphasized the guards’ welfare, noting that, his administration will not condone any act of maltreatment of field operators by some Chief Executives who give peanuts as salaries which could make the boys compromise and be lured into criminal acts very easily.

He called on the new operators to see NSCDC as not only their regulator but a dependable ally and partner in progress.

As part of activities marking the ceremony, orientation lectures were given to the recipients to help them excel in the private guard industry.

A guest Lecturer, Prof Gabriel Obiamaraije C. Okenwa talked about the role of private guard companies in crime detection and prevention.

Another veteran in the business, Major General Abdulkadri (rtd) highlighted the opportunities and benefits of Private Guard companies to the security industry in Nigeria while the ACG in charge of Administration, Helen Amakiri, took the new operators on the PGC’s modus operandi.





Responding on behalf of the recipients, Barr Marc Aimien Adudu of Kwad Security Services Limited appreciated the Commandant General for making the presentation of licences to new Private Security Companies a reality.

He thanked NSCDC for allowing them to contribute their quota to the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

He pledged to leverage the guidance of the Corps to advance the course of Security in Nigeria.

