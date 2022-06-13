NSCDC busts five illegal refineries in Delta

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dislodged five illegal refineries at Obodo community Creek in Warri North, Delta State, where adulterated petroleum products were allegedly produced and distributed to unsuspecting users across the country.

The operation was carried out by the Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit (SAVMU)

successfully following a tip-off on the nefarious activities of vandals and oil thieves operating a very big camp with about five illegal refineries in the area, a statement by the spokesperson of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu said.

Odumosu said two suspects were nabbed during the operation while other collaborators remained at large.

He noted that the intelligence report revealed that the site belongs to one woman and two other men currently in NSCDC custody and are volunteering information to assist in carrying out further investigation.

He added that the Squad Commander, DCC Brah Umoru Samson, who led the operation, assured Nigerians that the SAVMU would not condone any act of sabotage to the economy and therefore warned all illegal operators to engage in a legitimate business that will not contravene the law or compromise the safety of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the country.

He reiterated that the arrested suspects will be prosecuted according to extant law and that the Squad will ensure a total manhunt for those currently on the run.

According to him, the illegal refineries and other equipment used for the illicit business have been destroyed, while an investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution.