Women coalition raises alarm over increasing rape, defilement in Ebonyi

A Coalition of Ezza South Women Organizations in Ebonyi State on Monday raised the alarm over the increase in rape, defilement and battery in the state.

The coalition said the increase in the acts started in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started and that since that year, the acts have been on a steady increase in the state.

The coordinator of the women coalition, Mrs Esther Uroh, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during a one-day capacity building for service providers on gender-based violence prevention and women empowerment organized by the coalition with support from Saferworld.

“There has been an increased rate of violence against women and children, incidents of rape, wife battery and other forms of violence in the community and that is why we have invited you people so that in your various workplaces, you can report all forms of violence to us.

“If you look at our communities, the rate of girl-child defilement is on the increase. If you go the hospital, there is no week they don’t bring a child of nine years, seven years, six years as the case may be that a boy of 20 years defiled her. Asked me what a boy of 20 years is looking for in a girl child that is seven years, eight, or nine. And if there are any means the case is reported, what the people will say is let’s settle out of court,” she said.

Uroh disclosed that in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, the coalition has been fighting violence against women, children, girls and even men and called on the service providers to report any case of the violence to the women for immediate action.

“In Ezza South, we are working with five communities; Amauzu, Ezzama, Amagu, Onueke Urban and Ikwuato Idembia and our thematic area is on gender-based violence and women in politics,” he said.





On his part, a resource person at the workshop, Austin Onwe lamented that child marriage has also been on the increase in the state and blamed parents for it.

He said some parents have encouraged child marriage by forcing their children to marry at a very early stage when the children have not reached the age they can make decisions for themselves.