Buhari, Jonathan hail Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and his family, sent warm felicitations to Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, on his 80th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday said the President joined family members, friends and associates of the former Head of State in celebrating the milestone, taking into full cognisance the historic roles he has played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

The President noted the meritorious service of the former Chief of Defence Staff, sacrificing for the country and the African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent.

Buhari extolled the humility and humanity of the Army General, “who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999, and midwife a peaceful handover process in 2015.”

President expressed the belief that on his 80th birthday, the nation owed Gen. Abubakar a debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first, and working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continually bless the former Head of State with good health, strength and wisdom.

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has conveyed his felicitations to the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a leader who has made significant contributions to the growth and stability of the country and the West African sub-region.

Dr Jonathan also highlighted Gen. Abubakar’s commitment to peace and the deepening of the roots of democracy in the country, especially his roles in the birthing of the Fourth Republic.

The former President who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, also prayed to God to grant the former Head of State good health, more strength and wisdom to continue his service to the nation and humanity.





The message reads: “On behalf of my family, I felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

“As a selfless patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation and the West African sub-region.

“Your commitment to our national aspirations and considerable achievements as Head of State at a momentous period in the history of our nation has continued to be referenced as a watershed in the birthing of the Fourth Republic.

“Out of office, you have earned a reputation as a peacemaker and nation builder for your key roles in promoting unity, mutual harmony and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee. As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, wisdom, and sound health in your future endeavours.”

