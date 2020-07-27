NSCDC arrests three cattle rustlers in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested three persons at Bolorundoro village in Orire Local Government Area for allegedly stealing two cows valued at N500,000.

Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, the state Commandant of NSCDC, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarter at Agodi, Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the NSCDC Agro Ranger team arrested three suspected Fulani cattle rustlers at Kara Market in Ogbomosho for the theft of two cows belonging to one Mohammed Bello, valued at N500,000.

The commandant said that the suspects, who are between 20 and 25 years, are from Niger and Kwara.

He said that one of the suspects’ residents at Bolorundoro village, invited the other two suspects from Kwara for the theft before they were arrested around 2 p.m. last Wednesday by NSCDC Agro Ranger team stationed in Ogbomosho.

Akinsanya said that the suspects confessed to have committed the crime and would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation.

The commandant warned those in the habit of cattle rustling and other criminal activities to leave the state, saying anybody caught would face the full wrath of the law.

He called on the people of the state to support NSCDC by providing vital information that would help to curb crime in the state.

(NAN)

