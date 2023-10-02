Men of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two suspected members of a child trafficking syndicate in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The two suspected human syndicates, Babatunde Oluwasola, a.k.a ‘Osanle and Fowowe Dada, were arrested following a report of a missing girl who was discovered to have been moving the girl to Libya.

Speaking on the arrest of the two victims, the State Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Mr Aidamenbor Daniel, said Oluwasola, who is a carpenter from Osun State but resides in Akure, took three girls from Akure to Lybia sometime in April 2023 in collaboration with Dada.

Daniel said the suspect got one of the girls who were moved to Libya with the help of one Dada, Iya Alaso, and sent them to Libya.

He said the 57-year-old suspect and his 47-year-old accomplice are already assisting the corps in their investigations to ensure the return of the girls to Nigeria.

According to the NSCDC image maker, “the victims who travelled through the desert to Libya called Mr Babatunde through the agent that received them two weeks after their departure from Akure, Ondo State to intimate him of their arrival at Libya.

“The victim, a 15-year-old girl until her departure, lived with her parents in Akure. She had left without telling anyone about her journey.

“It was upon her arrival in Libya that she discovered that the situation she found herself in wasn’t what she bargained for hence, she had to reach out to her father, who had been looking for her.

“She pleaded with her father to help, and the father, in return, reported the case to NSCDC, Ondo State Command.

“The suspects already made confessional statements, and after our investigation, the case will be transferred to NAPTIP for further actions.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE