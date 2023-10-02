Ahead of the Abia State Election Petition Tribunal pronouncement on the case before it challenging the mandate of incumbent governor, Alex Otti, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), National Coalition Against Terrorism, has asked the presiding judges to exercise their discretion by giving their verdict virtually.

The NCT position is on the heels of state of insecurity in the Southern State.

Checks revealed that both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress candidates are challenging the victory of the Labour Party candidate and winner of the election, Governor Otti.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, National Coordinator of National Coalition Against Terrorism, Terrence Kuanum, noted that against the security threats in Abia and by extension, the entire South-East orchestrated by the Independent People of Biafra, (IPOB) the Chief Justice of Nigeria, ( CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola should direct the judicial officers in the South-East to give their judgment virtually.

Kuanum further noted that every Nigeria is aware of several threats to life and properties in the South East over the activities of the IPOB and the unknown gunmen which has resulted in so many loss of life and properties.

“In the last ten years, we have witnessed massive destruction of police stations, our police personnel no longer go to work because their lives are consistently under threat and our prison facilities have not also been spared by the activities of these terrorists. Markets have been severely closed in the South-East at the directive of these terrorist groups.

“For us, it is, therefore an issue of concern that our judicial personnel who are assigned to carry out the patriotic duty at the various election tribunals across the South-East might come under threat considering the activities of the terrorists within the region.

“We could recall that people who have survived the attacks of these terrorists are those who carry large convoys and bulletproof vehicles yet we saw the massive loss of lives of our security personnel when the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah came under attack by these terrorists.

“We, therefore, request that the Chief Judge of the Federation immediately direct all tribunal judgments in the South-east to deliver their judgements through electronic means to save the judges involved in this patriotic assignment from coming under threat or even losing their lives.

“Further risking the life of these judges will bring their rulings in disrepute knowing so well that they are under threat and might have delivered their judgment under duress to save their lives.

“Abia state election petition tribunal sitting in the home state of the leader of IPOB is of most concern to us as a group considering the relationship between the IPOB and the government of the day in Abia State.

“Our intelligence gathering and information reaching us show that IPOB and other criminal elements are preparing to foment trouble, cause chaos and unrest if the judgement does not favour their interests.

“The coalition, therefore, urges the leadership of the judiciary to immediately direct the delivery of the judgment of Abia state election tribunal to be delivered through electronic means and also evacuate all its staff out of Abia state to return the integrity of the judicial institution.

“Our democracy cannot be compromised by activities of these terrorist groups who are sponsored by desperate politicians who are out to subvert our nascent democracy so far as their selfish interest is not satisfied.

“We commend the doggedness and steadfastness of the judiciary and we pledge to stand firm in the protection of those institutions that protect our democracy.

“The people of Abia should not be fooled by the sentiments that have been expressed by the government of Abia.

“The judiciary is not a marketplace where judgments are sold and bought on a platter of gold. The judicial panel will deliver judgement based on the evidence before it and not what they want.

“Our democracy is the only instrument binding us together as a people and all institutions that make our democracy are to be protected with all our strength. This is our patriotic pledge to our dear country,” he said.

