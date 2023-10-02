Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has charged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to take their jobs seriously as the people they’re serving are watching those saddled with the responsibility of governance.

According to him, therefore, they should not give the people a reason to question them.

He made this assertion during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

He reminded them, “Our administration is fast taking shape and gathering momentum. We recently marked our 100 days in Office with a flurry of activities that clearly demonstrate our firm commitment to bringing succour to the poor, revitalising the rural economies, and rebuilding trust in our communities.

“Having raised the expectations of our people, we want to quicken the pace of our activities. To do this, we need to re-energise the bureaucracy.

“The bureaucracy is the engine of development. Permanent Secretaries have a major role to play in ensuring that the policies and programmes of our administration are effectively implemented and that our citizens benefit from them.

To this end, he opined that “All the Permanent Secretaries that have been sworn-in possess the experience, skills and competencies required to ensure the effective implementation of our policies and programmes. They are persons of transparent honesty.

“I charge you to approach your new responsibilities with integrity, fairness and commitment. Advancing the welfare of the citizens of Kaduna State must be your primary focus.

“The people are watching us. We must not give them any reason to doubt or question our commitment. We shall give you the support you need to succeed in your new assignments. We, however, expect total loyalty and dedication.”

