NPC to develop communication strategy for 2023 census

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday disclosed plans to develop an appropriate messaging plan for the 2023 Census.

It said the objective of the move was to develop a robust and compelling messaging template that will inform and engender the acceptability of the exercise.

The Commission’s chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra made the disclosure at the opening of the Message Development Workshop for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

According to him, the workshop aims to identify categories of the target audience for the 2023 Census and corresponding messages to secure their support for the census.

“To develop appropriate messages for the various stages of the 2023 Census, Identify appropriate channels for the dissemination of information on the 2023 Census,” he said.

He stated that the workshop was preceded by the conduct of Rapid Result Research(RRR) on Census Awareness and Attitudes through Focus Group Discussion(FGD) in the six geo-political zones.

He explained that the objective of the RRR was to generate information for evidence-based messaging for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“This is indeed a commendable step that will lead to the development of culturally sensitive messages for the 2023 Census.

“No doubt, the success of the advocacy and publicity campaign for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is a direct function of the appropriateness and persuasiveness of the message developed for the exercise.

“The messages must be compelling and capable of inspiring positive actions from the target audience,” he said.

In her remark, the Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ms Ulla Mueller assured of the organisation’s commitment to mobilise additional technical and financial assistance to the commission to ensure that all phases of the census are implemented according to the United Nations Principles and recommendations for the 2020 World Programme on Population and Housing Censuses, which emphasize increased use of technology to improve the quality and timeliness of the results overall.

Speaking through the UNFPA Chief Technical Adviser, Collins Opiyo, she said among several other forms of support UNFPA, in conjunction with NPC and the government, is spearheading all-around advocacy for the Nigeria 2023 Census among national and development partners and key stakeholders to mobilise adequate resources for the process.

“As a result, there has been a remarkable positive change in the Nigeria Census-taking narrative, more partners are getting involved and a Census Partners Forum was recently inaugurated by the Government to facilitate effective involvement through structured consultation and feedback.

“As you may know, counting every person in a country with a population as large as Nigeria’s is a complex undertaking. As with any national census, the accuracy of the final count largely depends on high levels of participation among the general population, regardless of location, economic status, education, literacy, familiarity with technology, or religious and cultural beliefs.





“Therefore, an effective communications strategy that creates awareness and builds public support will be essential to the success of the 2023 Census,” she noted.

