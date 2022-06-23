NOUN explains how e-ticketing will address students’ complaints

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has explained nine major areas of interest under which the students of the school can utilise the newly introduced e-ticketing platform to address their enquiries and complaints.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university in charge of Technology, Innovation & Research (TIR), Prof Monioluwa Olaniyi, listed the nine areas and explained them in a statement made available to Tribune Online by the university’s spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, on Wednesday.

Prof Olaniyi said the e-platform with address given as support.nou.edu.ng is meant for both undergraduate and postgraduate students studying in any of the study centres nationwide. She emphasised that the e- learner support platform would certainly address all students’ enquiries and complaints.

She listed them to include but not limited to issues that border on e-wallet, certificate collection, change of study centre, enrolment, Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), graduation matters, change of programme, examinations and results-related matters such as accessing of results, missing results, TMA, email and courseware, students’ portal and any other issues concerning their studentship.

She said the platform with specialist workers handling it was designed in conformity with what obtainable in other Open and Distance Learning (ODL) universities in the developed countries.

She assured the students of quick and satisfactory response in any area of coverage by the platform.

