Beware, Lagos not recruiting new teachers, govt warns

The Lagos State government has warned job seekers and other members of the public not to fall into the hands of fraudsters who originated a statement announcing vacancies for categories of teachers in the state public primary and secondary schools, saying the information is entirely a falsehood.

The state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) gave this clarification in a statement made available by the Head of Public Affairs unit of the commission, Mr Kayode Sutton, on Wednesday.

He said the commission had to debunk the news which had already gone viral particularly on the WhatsApp platform to save innocent job seekers and their families from falling preys to fraudsters.

He emphaised that TESCOM, which is in charge of secondary school teachers recruitment among other matters in the state is not recruiting nor giving the role to any individual, group or organisation to do on its behalf both at the moment and at anytime soon.

He said the commission would certainly make official job announcements as it usually does whenever such an opportunity arises.

