1755 unemployed youths to benefit from COVID-19 recovery program in Anambra 

About one thousand seven hundred and fifty-five (1,755) unemployed youths have been selected as beneficiaries from the Anambra State COVID-19 Action Recovery And Economic Stimulus (AN-CARES) Programme.

The beneficiaries, oriented and enrolled by the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), into the Labour-Intensive Public WorkFare (LIPW), for the program, will be receiving transfers/stipends in the sum of twelve thousand five hundred naira only (N12,500), every month for 24 months.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mrs Chiamaka Nnaka, disclosed this on Wednesday, during the orientation and enrollment exercise, held at St. Marks Catholic Church Hall Abagana, in Njikoka LGA of the state.

According to Nnaka, the program is very well in line with the transformation agenda of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and that is fundamentally focused on creating a prosperous future for the youths, empowering them to function and be productive.

“The primary needs of the youths are jobs, jobs and jobs even if temporary. And that is why this administration is setting aside over sixty-five million naira only (N65,000,000), as the initial grants to be transferred to deserving youths and women under the LIPW.

“The LIPW is one of the various initiatives of this administration for engaging our youths who may have been affected by our reforms in the use of Parks and Markets in the state.

“The LIPW is one of the alternatives and immediate means of redeploying them to more useful and decent livelihoods.

“The implementation procedure involves mandatory life-skills training for the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are also encouraged to save some of the stipends, as this saving would form the seed money that would enable them to venture into various livelihoods proper to the training they have received,” she added.

The Commissioner noted that the targets are unemployed and unskilled youths and women with education qualifications of SSCE or below. And are people who have lost labour income owing to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, the General Manager of Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), Mr Chudi Mojekwu, promised that Governor Chukwuma Soludo will continue to partner with groups, organisations and individuals that will help to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable in the state.

He said the beneficiaries cut across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He added that the state government is passionate and committed to the welfare and well-being of the poor, downtrodden and vulnerable in the state which made the governor continually initiates programmes for the needed irrespective of political affiliations.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Ijeoma Ekene, in an interview with Tribune Online, while commending governor Soludo and the ANCSDA management for the gesture, said the programme will benefit her, her family and her community at large.