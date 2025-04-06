Northern CAN condemns Plateau killings

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) has strongly condemned the recent mass killings in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing the attack that claimed over 50 lives as barbaric and senseless.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Joseph John Hayab, the association expressed sympathy to the Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, and the people of the state, lamenting what it called a disturbing and recurring culture of violence in Northern Nigeria.

“We condemn in totality this strange and evil culture of taking human lives. Hiding under religion, ethnicity, or any guise to unleash terror on communities is unacceptable. Our societal value for human life has dangerously eroded, and this must not be allowed to continue,” the statement read.

Northern CAN said it was heartbroken by the carnage and offered its thoughts and prayers to the families of victims and affected communities in Bokkos. It called for urgent and decisive action by security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.

“This bloodletting must stop. We urge security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure they face the full weight of the law,” the group stated. “Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The pattern of mass killings and mass burials, repeated in different communities year after year, must be broken through firm and proactive measures.”

The association also called on religious, traditional, and community leaders to preach peace, unity, and tolerance, warning that the country must not allow wanton killings to become the new normal.

“Nigeria must not degenerate into a nation where human lives are wasted without consequences. We must all rise and say, ‘Enough is enough,’” it declared.

While commending the Plateau State Government for its swift response and the reported arrests, Northern CAN urged the authorities to remain steadfast in promoting peace, justice, and security.

It also appealed to residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and to support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We pray that God comforts the bereaved families and grants healing to the wounded and affected communities,” the statement concluded.

